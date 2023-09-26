Texas grocery store worker shot, killed while petting dog in customer’s back seat

A grocery store employee in Northeast Texas was shot and killed last week as he placed groceries inside a customer’s vehicle and petted their dog. Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was shot after 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Crump Food Store on West Houston Street. Witnesses said Lawrence was placing groceries in the rear seat of a customer’s vehicle.

The dog and a rifle were also in the backseat, police said in a Facebook post.

As Lawrence began to pet the dog, the gun somehow fired, striking Lawrence in the chest. Witnesses performed life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Chief David Dulude said the shooting appears accidental but it is under investigation. “It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” Dulude said in the post. “We would like (to) relay our deepest condolences to Lawrence’s loved-ones.” headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain chances arrive tomorrowNortheast Ohio Weather: Rain chances arrive tomorrow

Northeast, New England feel impacts from Ophelia after storm batters mid-Atlantic with flooding, strong windsLingering effects from Ophelia will continue in the mid-Atlantic on Sunday, but the brunt of the storm is now expected to slam into the Northeast and New England.

Driver dies in three-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD saysOne man is dead, and several others were injured in an overnight crash involving three vehicles on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Ophelia, now a post-tropical cyclone, batters Northeast with heavy rainThe National Hurricane Center expect some areas in the Mid-Atlantic to southern New England to recieve between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall, posing risk of urban and flash flooding.

Northeast Ohio farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm DaysAlpaca Farm Days is a nationwide event where participating member farms of the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. welcome the community onto their ranch for a safe and educational event.

When can Northeast Ohio expect the first frost?Fall is here! The days are getting shorter and cooler, so it is time to think about even colder temperatures!

Linden Police Department said

Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was shot after 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Crump Food Store on West Houston Street.

Witnesses said Lawrence was placing groceries in the rear seat of a customer’s vehicle. The dog and a rifle were also in the backseat, police said in a Facebook post.

As Lawrence began to pet the dog, the gun somehow fired, striking Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses performed life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Chief David Dulude said the shooting appears accidental but it is under investigation.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” Dulude said in the post. “We would like (to) relay our deepest condolences to Lawrence’s loved-ones.”

Linden is located about 40 miles southwest of Texarkana.About the Author: