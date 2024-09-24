Texas Governor Offers $5,000 Reward For Information On Transnational Gang Tren De Aragua

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Tren de Aragua has spread terror and carnage in every country they've been in, and Texas will not allow them to gain a foothold in our state,” Gov. Abbott said. “Texas will not let these thugs use our state as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens.”

Tren De Aragua Greg Abbott Texas Criminal Gang Reward

Venezuelan gang ‘Tren de Aragua' active along Texas-Mexico border, North TexasThe Venezuelan gang known as TdA was a topic of discussion during a state border security meeting. The gang is active in Texas as far north as Dallas.

Source: NBCDFW

