Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Address Border Security at New York Republican Party Gala

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to headline the New York Republican Party 's annual gala in Manhattan . He is expected to focus on border security issues and garner support for his feud with NYC Mayor Eric Adams .
Abbott has praised Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for their efforts in dealing with the migrant crisis. The city has faced budget cuts and opened numerous shelter sites due to the crisis.
