Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Address Border Security at New York Republican Party Gala

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to headline the New York Republican Party 's annual gala in Manhattan . He is expected to focus on border security issues and garner support for his feud with NYC Mayor Eric Adams .

Abbott has praised Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for their efforts in dealing with the migrant crisis. The city has faced budget cuts and opened numerous shelter sites due to the crisis.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott New York Republican Party Gala Manhattan Border Security Feud NYC Mayor Eric Adams Support Migrant Crisis Budget Cuts Shelter Sites

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Abbott launches Texas Space Commission, challenges universitiesTexas Governor Greg Abbott discussed details about the state's new space commission.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 gamesWNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Bribery, fraud charges reinstated against former New York Lt. Governor BenjaminA federal appeals court on Friday reinstated bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Bribery, fraud charges reinstated against former New York Lt. Governor Brian BenjaminA federal appeals court has reinstated bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »