Texas Governor Greg Abbott Endorses Trump's Presidential Bid

At a flag-bedecked rally just 30 miles from the Mexican border, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House. Speaking not far from sections of the border wall that featured prominently in Trump's 2016 campaign, Abbott said re-electing the former president is the only way to stem the surge of migrant crossings under President Joe Biden. “We need a president who is going to secure the border,” Abbott said.
“I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States of America again.” The third-term Republican joined six other GOP governors around the nation who have backed Trump from the field of Republican primary challengers. Trump remains well ahead of his two top rivals, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in national poll
