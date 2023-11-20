Texas Governor Greg Abbott Endorses Trump's Presidential Bid

At a flag-bedecked rally just 30 miles from the Mexican border, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House. Speaking not far from sections of the border wall that featured prominently in Trump's 2016 campaign, Abbott said re-electing the former president is the only way to stem the surge of migrant crossings under President Joe Biden. “We need a president who is going to secure the border,” Abbott said.

“I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States of America again.” The third-term Republican joined six other GOP governors around the nation who have backed Trump from the field of Republican primary challengers. Trump remains well ahead of his two top rivals, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in national poll





ExpressNews » / 🏆 415. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks more funds for state border wallLawmakers on a House panel Monday debated whether to provide additional money toward a state border wall. The Legislature is in its third special session of...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Greg Abbott Faces Disappointment as Texas Republicans Block PlansRural Republicans are standing in the way of Abbott's top legislative priority with no intentions of budging.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »

Texas police could arrest migrants under bill moving closer to approval by Gov. Greg AbbottTexas is closer to giving police broad new authority to arrest migrants and order them to leave the U.S. under a bill the state House advanced Thursday, putting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott closer to a potential new confrontation with the Biden administration over immigration.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »

Texas Governor Greg Abbott makes an appearance at World Series game 2 at Globe Life FieldAbbott was on hand to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamonbacks at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there's been a breakthrough on school choice billAfter months of deadlock, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said there's a breakthrough on the school voucher controversy.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 247. / 28,125 Read more »

Greg Abbott Receives Boost Over Texas' Circular Saw BarriersA new poll has shown Republican support for the use of measures to deter migrants such as the barriers in the Rio Grande.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 44. / 52,36 Read more »