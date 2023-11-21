Texas Governor Greg Abbott Endorses Donald Trump for President

Former President Donald Trump greets and shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023, after the governor announced that he was endorsing Trump.on Sunday endorsed Donald Trump’s comeback campaign for the White House, while hosting the former president at the Texas-Mexico border. “We need Donald J.

Trump back as our president of the United States of America,” Abbott said during a speech in Edinburg, promising Trump would secure the border and “restore law and order.” Trump said the endorsement was a “tremendous honor” given how hard Abbott has worked to fortify the border under Democratic President Joe Biden. “Mr. Governor, I am going to make your job much easier,” Trump said. “You’ll be able to focus on other things in Texas.” Abbott made the endorsement after he and Trump served meals to service members deployed for Operation Lone Star, Abbott’s sprawling border security missio





