Texas Governor Greg Abbott: Biden's approach at the border increases national security risks

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined 'America's Newsroom,' Thursday, to explain how President Biden 's approach at the border increases national security risks for his state and the country as a whole. MONTANA GOVERNOR BEGS BIDEN TO 'DO HIS JOB' AND SECURE SOUTHERN BORDER AS MEXICAN CARTELS INFILTRATE STATE GOV. GREG ABBOTT : Well, let's be clear. The administration is doing nothing to stop terrorists from coming across the border. They are knowingly allowing them in.

And there's two categories here. There are the terrorists who were actually apprehended. The terrorists apprehended are an all-time record. Many multiples of those who came across the border under the Trump administration…Second… the terrorist will pay extra not to be caught. What that means is the number that we've caught – which is extraordinary – there's far more than that have gotten across the borde

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Biden Border National Security Terrorists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

