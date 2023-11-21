Texas Governor Abbott's Support for Trump

For a Texas Republican governor, it makes sense, since the GOP is plainly coalescing around a third Trump campaign. And for Abbott in particular, it’s a standard move: In nearly 30 years of public service, he hasn’t tried to lead his party on bold new paths. But he hasn’t won statewide office every four years by making enemies in his party’s base, either., which collapsed the day before Abbott and Trump appeared at the border Saturday.

Abbott has pushed, cajoled and threatened Republicans, calling for several special sessions, and instead ended up losing precious votes on the issue. If, as Robert Frost said, the road less traveled made all the difference, Abbott often prefers to take the easy road his base has charted, making for as small of a difference as possible traversing his political career. Abbott framed his backing of Trump around the border and immigration, his biggest focus since President Joe Biden took offic





Texas Governor Abbott Endorses Trump for PresidentTexas Governor Greg Abbott endorses former President Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination, emphasizing the need for a president who will secure the border. Trump and Abbott appeared together at an airport hangar in Edinburg, where they addressed a crowd of about 150 people. Earlier, Trump served meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and troopers stationed at the border.

