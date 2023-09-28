Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings closing bell at New York Stock Exchange

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF, whose holdings include Tesla and Exxon Mobil, began trading on the stock exchange on July 14. Abbott, who is in New York to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis ravaging both his state and the Big Apple, was joined on Wall Street by Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Rob C.
Holmes, NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle and other Texas Capital executives.
“[The fund] gives people that aren’t blessed enough to live and work in Texas,” Holmes told The Post on Thursday. The ETF, the first-ever representing companies based in a specific state, closed at $24.13, a gain of about 1%.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.Abbott was in the Big Apple to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis affecting New York and Texas.“There are over 30 countries in the world with an economy smaller than Texas that have their own ETF,” Holmes said. headtopics.com
With a GDP per capital of $2.36 trillion, Texas is on track to surpass France as the seventh largest economy in the world.
Holmes noted that Texas, which represents 10% of the US economy,