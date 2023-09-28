Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings closing bell at New York Stock Exchange

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF, whose holdings include Tesla and Exxon Mobil, began trading on the stock exchange on July 14. Abbott, who is in New York to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis ravaging both his state and the Big Apple, was joined on Wall Street by Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Rob C.

Holmes, NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle and other Texas Capital executives.

“[The fund] gives people that aren’t blessed enough to live and work in Texas,” Holmes told The Post on Thursday. The ETF, the first-ever representing companies based in a specific state, closed at $24.13, a gain of about 1%.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.Abbott was in the Big Apple to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis affecting New York and Texas.“There are over 30 countries in the world with an economy smaller than Texas that have their own ETF,” Holmes said. headtopics.com

With a GDP per capital of $2.36 trillion, Texas is on track to surpass France as the seventh largest economy in the world.

Read more:

nypost »

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blames Biden for NYC daycare fentanyl death“Every state in America now is a border state,” Abbott told The Post at the Yale Club following an event with the Manhattan Institute.

Texas border security also focus of upcoming special session, Gov. Greg Abbott saysGov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said next month’s special session will include border security proposals, following increased pressure from bipartisan lawmakers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refutes claims that his border policies are inhumaneTexas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the border crisis in New York on Wednesday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praises Mayor Adams, Hochul for pressuring Biden on migrant crisis“This is unsustainable, and those are the words of your mayor,' Governor Abbott said about Mayor Adams.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams defend Biden for NYC migrant mess after Texas’ Greg Abbott criticismGov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams brushed off comments by Texas Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday.

After sending busloads of migrants NY, Gov. Greg Abbott visits NYC to fault Biden for crisisFor more than a year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants from the southern U.S. border to places like New York, Washington and Chicago, prompting angry complaints from Democratic officials in those cities.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF — whose holdings include blue-chip stocks Tesla, Exxon Mobil, Charles Schwab, Waste Management and Crowdstrike — began trading on the stock exchange on July 14.

Abbott, who is in New York to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis ravaging both his state and the Big Apple, was joined on Wall Street by Texas Capital Bank President and CEO Rob C. Holmes, NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle and other Texas Capital executives.

“[The fund] gives people that aren’t blessed enough to live and work in Texas,” Holmes told The Post on Thursday.

The ETF, the first-ever representing companies based in a specific state, closed at $24.13, a gain of about 1%.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.Abbott was in the Big Apple to highlight the ongoing migrant crisis affecting New York and Texas.“There are over 30 countries in the world with an economy smaller than Texas that have their own ETF,” Holmes said.

With a GDP per capital of $2.36 trillion, Texas is on track to surpass France as the seventh largest economy in the world.

Holmes noted that Texas, which represents 10% of the US economy,