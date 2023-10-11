Texas executes man who questioned evidence in deadly carjacking of elderly woman

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man who unsuccessfully challenged the safety of the state's lethal injection drugs and raised questions about evidence used to persuade a jury to sentence him to death for killing an elderly woman decades ago was executed late Tuesday.

"To the family of the victim, I sincerely apologize for all of it," Murphy said while strapped to a gurney in the Texas death chamber and after a Christian pastor, his right hand on Murphy's chest, prayed for the victim's family, Murphy's family and friends and the inmate."I hope this helps, if possible, give you closure," Murphy said.

After telling the warden he was ready, Murphy turned his head toward a friend watching through a window a few feet from him, telling her,"God bless all of y'all. It's OK. Tell my babies I love them. headtopics.com

But the state attorney general's office appealed the 5th Circuit's decision, with the Supreme Court ruling in Texas' favor. Murphy admitted he killed Cunningham but had long denied he committed the robberies or kidnapping. His attorneys argued these crimes were the strongest evidence prosecutors had to show Murphy would pose an ongoing threat, but that the evidence linking him to the crimes was problematic, including a questionable identification of Murphy by one of the victims.

"A capital inmate who waits until the eleventh hour to raise long-available claims should not get to complain that he needs more time to litigate them," the attorney general's office wrote in its petition to the high court.Prosecutors said the state presented"significant other evidence" to show Murphy was a future danger. headtopics.com

Murphy's lawyers had said he also had a long history of mental illness, was abused as a child and was in and out of foster care.

