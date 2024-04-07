Texas Embraces Concentrating Solar Power Technology

The renewable energy juggernaut keeps rolling on in Texas , even though public officials in the state have bent over backwards to protect fossil energy interests. In the latest twist, Texas has set itself up as potential market for new concentrating solar power technology that can pump out electricity or industrial process heat on a 24/7 basis, no matter what the sun is doing.
Any time renewable resources beat fossil fuels it’s big news, especially in Texas where oil and gas hold a firm grip on the economy. The state’s coal industry is no slouch, either. Inlast year, Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar noted that Texas ranked a lofty #2 in lignite coal production in the US as of 2022, second only to North Dakota. For all types of coal, Texas held down the respectable #7 slot. The US Energy Information Agency also notes that Texas is the biggest consumer of coal in the US, a good deal of which comes from in-state coal mine
Texas Renewable Energy Concentrating Solar Power Fossil Fuels Coal
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »