Texas Eats: Three Top BBQ Spots, Wild Brunch, and Hand-Tossed Pizzas

David Elder kicks off season 5 of Texas Eats with some over-the-top bites David Elder kicks off season 5 of Texas Eats with some big bites, over-the-top brunch and a BBQ tour of Austin featuring some of the top BBQ joints in the state. David starts off at Comfort Cafe’s recently re-opened Bandera Rd.
location on the west side of San Antonio.
Comfort Cafe has received national attention as one of the top spots in the country to grab brunch, according to Yelp. Comfort Cafe has three locations. Each is nonprofit and operates on a “pay what you can” basis. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the restaurants benefit Serenity Star, a sober-living addiction recovery program founded and run by the owners, Teri and Rosalina Lopez.
All of the staff at Comfort Cafe are volunteers and most are a part of the Serenity Star program. David hangs out with Teri Lopez and samples some of their over-the-top menu items including a jalapeno popper double cheeseburger, a loaded pancake flight, and a Texas Philly sandwich. David then steps into the kitchen to help make one of their signature items, an Oreo-stuffed French Toast. headtopics.com
State Fair of Texas kicks off: A three-week extravaganza of fun, food, and festivitiesSAN ANTONIO - The State Fair of Texas is now officially underway in Dallas, Texas.The event runs from Sep 29 through Oct 22.The Dallas State Fair of Texas is
New $2 million Texas Roadhouse to open in this North Texas town minutes from Fort WorthKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.
New $2 million Texas Roadhouse steakhouse to open in this new North Texas locationKentucky-based Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Indiana in 1993.