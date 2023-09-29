Texas Eats: 50s-Style Smash Burgers, Laotian Boat Noodle Soup, and Cajun Shrimp Smothered Fried Chicken

David Elder kicks off season 5 of Texas Eats with some over-the-top bites David Elder heads out to Hamby’s, a new burger spot in Boerne with a classic name and retro feel. Owner Josh Mazour opened up in a former Hamby’s building and decided to revive the name of the now-defunct San Antonio-based burger chain.

Hamby’s delivers Americana fast food nostalgia in the form of smash burgers, shoestring fries, and milkshakes in a 50s-style window service atmosphere complete with a pinball arcade and micro-brewery. Next up, David checks out some authentic Thai and Laotian cuisine at Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston.

David hangs out with owner Souli Phaduangdet as the pair sample various Thai dishes with a Lao twist including Thai sausage, giant bowls of drunken noodles, Khao Poon, and Tom Yum soup. Souli then takes David into the kitchen to prepare her famous boat noodle soup, a unique dish consisting of over forty ingredients including pork meatballs, sliced steak, and a ladle of boiled pig’s blood. headtopics.com

Next on the show, it’s fried chicken and southern comfort food at Southerleigh Haute South on the north side of San Antonio.

David samples fried chicken and donuts and fish and chips with chef and owner, Jeff Balfour. David then heads to the kitchen to help make fried chicken smothered in Cajun-boiled shrimp.

David rounds things out just off the St. Mary’s strip at Wurst Behavior, a beer garden that’s fusing together Asian, German, American, and Tex-Mex flavors.

Wurst Behavior’s creative menu features items like a Sichuan chicken quesadilla, chicken roti wrap, bratwurst rolls topped with Asian slaw, a kimchi queso hot dog and a kimchi queso burger.

437 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006
Thai and Laotian food from Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston
Boat Noodle Soup being prepared at Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston
5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

Fried Chicken and Donuts from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio
Fried Chicken and Shrimp from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio
358 E Craig Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Kimchi Queso Burger from Wurst Behavior in San Antonio