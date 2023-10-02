Texas drought has deepened amid this year’s brutal heat

A late summer thunderstorm forms over the remnants of the 2021 cotton crop in Terry County. Cotton crops have been hit especially hard by drought over the past two years in Texas.A lingering drought affecting more than 80% of Texas is causing wildfires, hurting agriculture and drying up water supplies throughout the state.

“Last year we were lucky enough to start getting widespread rain during the last three weeks of August,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said. “This time around, August didn’t bail us out and September’s been a bit better but certainly not enough to cause widespread improvements.”

Nielsen-Gammon noted that reservoirs in parts of Central Texas — which is facing its second driest summer on record for the second year in a row — are at record low levels:North Fork Buffalo Creek Reservoir, which would spend $1 billion on new water projects and repair aging infrastructure. If voters approve it, the money would help jumpstart projects such as marine desalination and treating produced water — contaminated water produced during crude oil production — with an emphasis on helping rural communities with a population of less than 150,000.

"Compared to other crops (cotton) tends to do better in hot, dry weather.

This year’s drought comes less than a year after Texas experienced one of its worst droughts on record in 2022.

After widespread rains in May and June that brought much of the state out of drought, Texas suffered through one of its hottest, driest summers on record. East Texas, Central Texas, South Texas and some parts of West Texas are now affected by some level of drought — areas where 24.1 million people live, according toTexas voters will head to the ballot box in November to decide whether the state should spend $1 billion to create a water fund to build new water supply projects.The lack of rainfall has caused many public water systems across the state to issue varying levels of water restrictions or ask the public to conserve water, according to the

“Small communities can’t afford to do those big projects anymore. … priority’s got to be given to the little guys,” said state Sen.

“Now we got that many more bodies drinking out of the faucet,” Perry said. “It compounds. The drought may not be as severe (as 2011), but when it happens, you got that many more people impacted by it.”Ronnie Schnell, a cropping systems agronomist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services, said the spring rains helped boost harvests of grain crops like corn and grain sorghum in South and Central Texas. But crops grown later in the year have been harmed by the extreme summer heat and drought, including cotton — a crop that’s typically tolerant of dry weather.

“Compared to other crops (cotton) tends to do better in hot, dry weather. But, it can still be damaged if it doesn’t receive enough rain,” said John Robinson, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension cotton economist. “It’s just another bad year for cotton.”

Farmers can irrigate their crops during dry periods, but Schnell said this summer’s heat and drought has made it difficult for irrigation systems to keep up.

“When there’s drought and there’s competition for water resources, at times it’s going to impact agriculture because they may not always be able to get the water they need and when they need it,” Schnell said. “Crops are so sensitive to water at certain times of the year, they really need water at certain times of the year to make it as productive as possible.”The parched conditions have led to an active wildfire season: more than 1,000 fires have burned more than 120,000 acres so far this year, according to

“As it becomes drier, the wildfires become more resistant to control, because there’s more vegetation, more what we call ‘fuel’ available to burn,” said Brad Smith, head of predictive services at Texas A&M Forest Service. “And the more fuel you have to burn, the more intense the wildfires become. The more intense the wildfire becomes, the harder they are to control.”

Smith said rain in recent weeks has slowed wildfire activity, but fires continue to spark around the state.

On Sept. 22, the agency responded to 14 fires that burned 556 acres, Smith said.

“That’s still quite a few fires, but the average fire size has dropped, and we’re not seeing the intense fires that we saw back in August,” he said. “We have improved, conditions have improved, we’re hoping they continue to improve.”

Disclosure: Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete