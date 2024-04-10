Texas Disappointed by Unreliable Weather Forecasts for Total Solar Eclipse

Parts of Texas were the runaway favorite locations for a clear view of this year's total solar eclipse . It was ultimately, a last-gasp victory for some regions of the aptly-named Lonestar State — but only a few were lucky, as weather forecasts proved typically unreliable. From the beautiful South Llano River State Park near Junction, Texas I saw much of the partially eclipsed sun, yet only with the briefest of glimpses through thick. I had no sightings of the sun's corona.

And this was all while I hung on the edge of a stop-start weather system that lashed most of South Texas with low clouds. What had looked like a surefire clear eclipse 10 minutes before totality quickly became a lost cause. My"Plan A" for this eclipse had been the Ground Zero Festival in a rodeo arena near Bandera, the"cowboy capital of the world." I fancied a"We" eclipse, as its often called, and the city's 4 minutes and 9 seconds of totality would have been, by far, the longest of the seven other total solar eclipses I've witnessed. It was tremendous fun to experience the festival — particularly Friday's rodeo — but Bandera was projected to have the"un-Holy" Trinity for eclipse-chasers: Lower, middle and high clouds."Plan B" was South Llano River State Park, which, by 6 a.m. local time on Monday morning, was predicted by all weather models to have clear skies for the big momen

Texas Total Solar Eclipse Weather Forecasts South Llano River State Park

