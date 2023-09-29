Texas Democrat roasted for claiming Biden only guilty of loving Hunter 'unconditionally'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, attacked Republicans on Thursday, defending President Biden's conduct as not only lawful, but loving toward his son. WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is seen is seen during the first hearing held by House Oversight Committee in impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden at Rayburn House Office Building in Capitol Hill...

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is seen is seen during the first hearing held by House Oversight Committee in impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden at Rayburn House Office Building in Capitol Hill of Washington D.C., United States on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Many commentators were distracted by Crockett’s rhetorical style, such as commentator and writer Ryan James Girdusky who said she embarrassed younger people. "Gen Z: We're going to try our hand at being the most insufferable generation," the writer joked."Millennials: Hold my drink."

"Stop electing dumb people to Congress," radio host Rob O’Donnell implored American voters. Media personality Matt Murphy referred to her contribution in the hearing as a"clown show." "They’re not sending their best," radio host Michael Berry wrote. headtopics.

"What did I just watch," the Redheaded Libertarian account representing Josie Glabach asked.

"Why is Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Louis Vuitton pin bigger than her Member of Congress pin?" Steve Guest asked.

Other commentators questioned Crockett’s concept of love if it means enabling alleged criminality and self-destructive behavior.

"Continually forcing your addict son into high-pressure situations to illegally make money for your family on the back of your foreign policy in corrupt countries seems an odd way for a father to express ‘unconditional love,'" commentator Jeff Carlson wrote.

House Republicans are investigating whether President Biden was involved with his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.HUNTER BIDEN RECEIVED $250K WIRES ORIGINATING IN BEIJING WITH BENEFICIARY ADDRESS LISTED AS JOE BIDEN'S HOME

"Hunter Biden could physically hand a gold bar that he got from a foreign billionaire to his Dad and Democrats would still insist that Joe Biden is nothing more than a ‘loving father," Texas Youth Summit founder Christian Collins wrote.

"Soooooo, if I just love my child, I can swindle American taxpayers and commit crimes? Got it," radio host Mike Sperrazza joked.

"Folks, if your dad doesn't hop onto your business calls with foreign oligarchs to say hi..." reporter Zaid Jilani quipped.

"I didn’t realize that a parent can commit crimes with their child and be absolved of accountability because they love their child," columnist and author Matt Margolis wrote.Chicks On the Right writer Natalie Argyle argued that the American right and left have different parenting priorities.

"To Leftists like this, ‘loving your child’ includes facilitating & taking advantage of their sex/drug addiction for gain or helping them chop off their genitals & destroy their body," she wrote."Rather misguided, if you ask me."

"Why doesn't she know how much her parents love her?" Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro joked.