Texas couple arrested after attempting to sell jaguar cub, feds say

A couple in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested this week after attempting to sell a jaguar cub, federal officials said. U.S.

Attorney’s Office’s Southern District of Texas announced in a news releaseThis is the first case under the law, which was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022 and limits the breeding, selling and possession of certain big cats, including jaguars.

Federal officials said Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza were in violation of that act when they attempted to sell a jaguar cub to someone they had already sold a margay cub to. The sale of the jaguar cub was supposed to take place on Tuesday, and Gutierrez-Galvan asked Garza to bring a case of cash from their home to the location, the news release states.

Garza, however, was pulled over in a traffic stop before she arrived at the location, and officers found the money, the release adds. Authorities said in a previous transaction with that buyer on Aug. 24, Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub for $7,500. headtopics.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Rio Grande Valley a burgeoning one-story metropolisThe Rio Grand Valley offers the comforts and tastes of a metropolis, while retaining small-town charm and proximity to parks and nature.

Rio Grande Valley couple arrested after selling exotic cubs in Academy parking lotA couple from the Rio Grande Valley was arrested for selling a margay cub, otherwise...

Smuggled migrants’ treacherous journey across Rio Grande documented in startling new photosThe Post brings you a rare, first hand account of what the final hours before arriving in the US are like for a caravan of migrants, as experienced by an intrepid undercover photographer.

Texas couple accused of selling margay cub, attempting to sell jaguar cub in Academy parking lotA couple in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested Tuesday after they allegedly sold a margay cub and attempted to sell a jaguar cub, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Wednesday.

Texas Guardsmen Disciplined for Cutting Razor Wire on Border to Save Lives, Says SourceTwo Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star were disciplined after cutting razor wire along the bank of the Rio Grande.

Biden raises campaign cash in the Bay Area as GOP hopefuls gather in Simi ValleyPresident Biden held fundraisers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley this week while Republican candidates flocked to Southern California for a debate and convention.

Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, are each facing charges of selling protected wildlife under the newly enacted Big Cat Public Safety Act, the

U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Southern District of Texas announced in a news releaseThis is the first case under the law, which was signed by President Joe Biden in December 2022 and limits the breeding, selling and possession of certain big cats, including jaguars.

Federal officials said Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza were in violation of that act when they attempted to sell a jaguar cub to someone they had already sold a margay cub to.

The sale of the jaguar cub was supposed to take place on Tuesday, and Gutierrez-Galvan asked Garza to bring a case of cash from their home to the location, the news release states.

Garza, however, was pulled over in a traffic stop before she arrived at the location, and officers found the money, the release adds.

Authorities said in a previous transaction with that buyer on Aug. 24, Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub for $7,500.

Neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza has a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals, the release states.

They were taken into custody and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. If convicted, they could face up to five years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $20,000.Fish and Wildlife Service and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with help from Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Houston and San Antonio zoos.About the Author: