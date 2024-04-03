Texas College Student Missing for a Month After Leaving Apartment to Pick Up Food Order

Texas college student Caleb Harris has been missing for a month since he left his off-campus, Corpus Christi apartment in the early morning hours of March 4 to pick up a food delivery order. Harris, a 21-year-old student at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, had been in contact with friends and family over Snapchat between about 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., just before he left to pick up his Uber Eats order and vanished with his phone. His wallet and keys were left behind, according to his parents.
'That seems to be the only item that we're missing,' his father, Randy Harris, told 'Fox & Friends' on Wednesday. 'We have his keys; we have his truck, locked; the dog's back in the apartment. There's nothing else missing.' Later in the day on March 4, Harris' roommates noticed the 21-year-old's food order placed outside their door, as instructed, but he was nowhere to be found, according to the Corpus Christi Police Departmen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Search continues for missing college student in Corpus ChristiCaleb Harris, 21, a student at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, was last seen Monday, March 4.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
New Braunfels college student Caleb Harris missing in Corpus ChristiCaleb Harris, 21, a student at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, was last seen on Monday, police officials say.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »