Texas Child Care Centers Seek Tax Credit for Financial Relief

Texas ' child care centers are facing financial difficulties post-pandemic. A new tax credit for providers is gaining popularity in the state's major cities, offering relief to a fraction of the providers.

Advocacy groups are pushing for the tax credit to be extended to rural areas as well.

Texas Child Care Centers Tax Credit Financial Relief Rural Areas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some child care centers won’t have to pay county property taxesEligible centers must be part of the Texas Rising Star program and at least 20% of their enrolled children must receive state subsidies.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

San Antonio to Implement Property Tax Break for Child Care CentersSan Antonio plans to implement a property tax break for child care centers, with 176 centers qualifying for the tax cut. Eligible centers include those that are Texas Rising Star-certified and have at least 20% of subsidized child care spots. Child care center owners who rent facilities they operate will also benefit from the tax cuts.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Proposed camping ban near Phoenix schools, child care centers, shelters moves forwardThe amendment to the City of Phoenix's camping ordinance would ban camping within 500 feet of schools, child care centers and shelters.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Child care centers struggle to meet demand amid low wages and lack of subsidiesChild care centers are facing challenges in meeting the demand due to low wages and lack of subsidies. Experts warn that the situation may worsen without government intervention.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Watch a March 20 conversation on child care in TexasThe Texas Tribune, in partnership with the LBJ School of Public Affairs Urban Lab, will host the panel discussion.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Texas counties, cities embrace new child care center tax creditChild care centers are struggling to make ends meet, and a new voter-approved tax credit is a first step toward boosting the flagging system, advocates say.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »