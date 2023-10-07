Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Original Title Is Hilarious, But It Would've Hurt The $250m Franchise

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has gone down as one of the scariest and longest-lasting horror movie franchises of all time, the film's original name is so ridiculous that it likely would have ruined the franchise before it could even begin.
There are many aspects of a horror movie that make it scary, and while titles aren't necessarily vital, they definitely make a difference. For example, watching The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is terrifying due to its incredible gore and thoroughly evil characters, and the title is a strong supporter of this.
Furthermore, the actual definition of head cheese makes sense with the movie. Head cheese is a type of cold cut terrine or meat jelly that is made out of calf or pig head. It includes other animal organs too, such as feet, hearts, and livers. Typically, head cheese is eaten cold or at room temperature.
Why Head Cheese Doesn't Work As Well For The Horror Franchise Despite the fact that "Head Cheese" is a logical title for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise, it's a good thing the name was never used. First and foremost, it is just a bit too gross, making the film's chance of being commercially successful slightly slimmer.