Texas' biggest fans celebrate Rangers' World Series victory

Texas' dominant postseason included going undefeated on the road, becoming the first team to win 10 straight postseason road games and the first to win more than eight games on the road in a single postseason.
Some of Texas' biggest stars were the first to congratulate their home team on securing the franchise's first-ever Commissioner's Trophy:
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕
STARTELEGRAM: Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia exits Game 3 of the World Series in the eighth inningAdolis Garcia became the second Texas Ranger to leave the game 3 if the World Series with an injury. What happened to Garcia?
Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕