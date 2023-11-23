Texas-based company Colossal plans to revive wooly mammoths and dodo birds

Colossal, the Texas-based company working to bring the wooly mammoth back from extinction, expects the first calves to be born in 2028. Its leaders are building a to-do list of species they hope to revive, and some of them aren’t even fully extinct yet. The company currently expects the first woolly mammoth calves to be born sometime in 2028, and thinks the dodo bird will be reintroduced to its once-native habitat even before that.

A big, hairy elephant and a flightless bird whose name has become synonymous with stupidity may not sound as exciting as giant lizard predators grown from DNA extracted from a mosquito in amber (which Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm assured the Star-Telegram would be impossible with today’s technology anyway), but being thrilling in that sense isn’t the goal for the brains behind the company





startelegram » / 🏆 248. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will flag football be the next pickleball? Tens of millions of dollars say yes.The tackle-free version of the sport will be part of the Olympics in 2028

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Los Ángeles 2028 impulsa el fútbol para ciegos en EE.UU.Para promover el fútbol para ciegos, PlayLA está realizando una serie de ocho clínicas. Los cursos gratuitos están destinados a jóvenes y niños ciegos o con impedimentos visuales de 5 a 17 años,

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Why MLB is in danger of making an Olympic-sized blunder with the 2028 L.A. GamesMLB players are excited about the prospect of playing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. So why won't the league commit to making it happen?

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Next-Gen Skoda Enyaq Coming In 2028 Based On The New SSP PlatformSkoda's CEO, Klaus Zellmer, confirmed that the Enyaq successor will be the first Skoda to benefit from the new underpinnings

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Summer OlympicsThe 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be moved from Canada to Los Angeles, giving the city a chance to host a major international swimming meet ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The agreement between the charter nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. was announced Tuesday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Backing Biden in 2024, this Democrat congressman sparks 2028 speculationDemocrat Rep. Ro Khanna returns to the crucial presidential primary state of New Hampshire to support Biden’s 2024 reelection bid. The trip sparks further 2028 White House speculation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »