Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Law License at Risk in Lawsuit Over Election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's law license could be at stake as the State Bar of Texas argues that he made dishonest representations in a lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election. Paxton's lawyers claim that the bar overstepped its bounds by suing him for professional misconduct. The case is being heard by the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals.

