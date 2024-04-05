Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Escapes Felony Charges in Securities Fraud Case

Call him Kevlar Ken. Once again, Texas ’ attorney general has proven to possess an impenetrable shield of impunity. Last week, special prosecutors struck a deal to essentially let Ken Paxton off the hook for three felony securities fraud charges just before the nearly decade-old case was set to go to trial in Houston. The charges will get dropped in exchange for Paxton paying his alleged victims a little under $300,000, among other terms.

Thus came the shockingly abrupt end to a legal saga that has hung over Paxton for almost the entirety of his tenure as attorney general. The longer the case dragged on, the more it came to define Paxton—as a persecuted hero in the eyes of his supporters and a corrupt crook to his detractor

