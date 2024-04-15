Texas Attorney General Blocks Cash Distribution Program in Harris County

An outpouring of anger and disdain from Harris County 's most-progressive leaders after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intercepted their "no-strings-attached" cash distribution program at the courthouse. A quick review - Uplift Harris - as it’s called, aimed to distribute $20 million in federal pandemic relief money to about 1900 low-income families chosen by lottery with the $500 monthly cash stipends delivered over a year and a half.

Commissioner Tom Ramsey says this "one-time-money" would be better spent alleviating problems like the dangerous and overcrowded jail....while Hidalgo and Ellis have claimed "guaranteed income" programs elsewhere have actually triggered greater financial independence for recipients. State Senator Paul Bettencourt, who "blew the whistle", so to speak, on Harris County's "up lift" guaranteed income program with a complaint to the attorney general.

Texas Attorney General Harris County Cash Distribution Program Pandemic Relief Low-Income Families

