Texas attorney general asks federal court for quick action to prevent destruction of border barriers

A young girl is lifted over concertina wire as she and other migrants cross the Rio Grande and enter the U.S. in September.

Paxton’s emergency motion asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order halting the practice as the case proceeds. Paxton has already asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Del Rio names several defendants: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller and acting Del Rio Border Patrol Sector Chief Juan Bernal.

Texas DPS director Steve McCraw has said the border barriers are an effort to, in part, deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande and instead present themselves at a port of entry. But immigration attorneys and other advocates say that migrants are legally allowed to seek asylum once they reach U.S. soil, even if they cross at places other than a port of entry. headtopics.com

Friday's action capped a week where Texas continued to test the limits of how far it can go to initiate its own immigration laws.

