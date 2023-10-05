Texas asks appeal judges to let it keep floating barrier in place on the Rio Grande

Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)large concrete-anchored buoys

in place to block migrants from crossing the Rio Grande — a floating barrier that the Biden administration says was illegally deployed without required federal authorization. Arguments before three judges with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans centered on whether theLanora Pettit, arguing for the state of Texas, said the shallow, rocky stretch of the Rio Grande is clearly not navigable and unlikely to ever be.

Michael Gray of the U.S. Justice Department pointed to past ferry traffic in the area, the use of the area by vessels with the U.S. Coast Guard and the International Boundary and Water Commission and the possibility of future projects to make the stretch better suited for commercial traffic as evidence that the barriers violated federal law. headtopics.com

The judges hearing the case did not indicate when they would rule.

“To entirely remove them, it would take an amount of time, a couple of weeks, yes. However, the evidence in the record is also that they are temporary and designed to be so,” Pettit said.

