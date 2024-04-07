Texas and Louisiana Women Campaign for Biden, Highlighting Women's Health Issues

A Texas woman who went into premature labor, developed sepsis and nearly died and a Louisiana woman who said restrictive abortion laws prevented her from getting medical help for a miscarriage are now campaigning for President Joe Biden as the Democrat highlights how women's health is being affected by the overturning of federal abortion protections.
Amanda Zurawski and Kaitlyn Joshua will travel to North Carolina and Wisconsin over the next two weeks to meet with doctors, local officials and voters. The Biden campaign sees their stories as potent firsthand accounts of the growing medical peril for many women as abortion restrictions pushed by Republicans complicate health care. 'The abortion topic is a very heavy topic, and I understand that,' said Joshua, 31, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 'But I also understand and believe that the Biden and Harris administration is the only administration that could do anything remotely close to addressing the abortion bans ... and then also doing a deeper dive into research and understanding women’s health in general.' Biden and Democrats see reproductive health as a major driver for the 2024 election as the president and his proxies blame Republican Donald Trump, whose judicial nominations paved the way for the Supreme Court’s conservative majority decision in 2022 that overturned abortion rights codified by Roe v. Wade. Republicans, including Trump, are struggling to figure out how to talk about the issue, if at al
Texas Louisiana Women's Health Abortion Campaign Joe Biden Medical Peril Abortion Restrictions Republicans Healthcare 2024 Election Donald Trump Supreme Court Roe V. Wade
