Texas and Biden administration to face off in court over floating buoy wall at border

Texas will face off against the Biden administration in court on Thursday, appearing before a panel of judges who will decide the legality of the state's buoy wall used to help secure the southern border.

The case between the state and the president's administration marks a test for the “invasion” theory, in which conservatives have argued that states have a right to protect themselves from illegal immigrants invading the United States. Biden officials have argued that the buoys violate the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act, a law from 1899.“Gov.

The buoys are designed to spin so that immigrants attempting to go over cannot climb them, and immigrants are also unable to go under them due to the buoys being anchored to the riverbed. Aside from the buoys, the use of razor wires on the Texas shorelines has also raised controversy. headtopics.com

The face-off between the Biden administration and Texas comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 232,972 encounters along the southwest border in August. Justice Department lawyer Michael T.

“It is not irregular migration or the alleged underenforcement of laws against illegal, transboundary activity by private, non-state actors," Gray said."Such actions are insufficient by themselves to justify allowing states to ‘engage in war’ unilaterally. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Chris Christie asks voters if they want Trump, 'a convicted felon,' as presidentAsher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix. After graduating in 2021, he started writing for the Washington Examiner on the breaking news team. Follow him on X: AsherNotheis

McCarthy ally says 'you would have seen fists thrown' if House didn't recess after speaker ousterConrad Hoyt is the overnight news editor at the Washington Examiner.

The reckless alliance that deposed McCarthyWashington Examiner

Social Security Administration Claims Overpayments, Congress Demands AnswersSee multiple perspectives from Washington Examiner, Newsweek, and ABC News (Online) at AllSides.com.

Biden Admin Cancels Another $9B in Student Debt, Affecting 125,000 BorrowersSee multiple perspectives from MarketWatch, Washington Examiner, and USA TODAY at AllSides.com.

Texas Fashion Industry AwardsTexas Fashion Industry Awards Texas Fashion Industry Awards are an annual event hosted by the Texas Fashion Industry Initiative, a non-profit organization (501c3) dedicated to the growth and development of fashion in Texas. TFIA serves as the big finale to Texas Fashion week™, the Texas Fashion Industry Awards is known as the premier red carpet event of the year and recognizes the best in our local fashion industry, acknowledges our Texas colleagues & celebrates all of their achievements.