Texas A&M University Names Interim President as Sole Finalist for Permanent Position

A month into this year’s fall semester, Texas A&M University senior Ben Fisher got an email that took him by surprise. It was an invitation to the College Station home of interim President Mark Welsh III for a barbecue dinner with other student leaders. When Fisher arrived, Welsh and his wife, Betty, ushered the students into their massive, white stone home, where they had set tables around the house for students to sit and eat.

The couple gave tours of the home and invited other administrators from across campus to come and mingle with the students. Over brisket and sausage, the San Antonio native, who had served in the interim role for less than two months at that point, reiterated that he wanted to better understand students’ perspectives and priorities. “It was incredibly personable,” Fisher said. On Friday, the Texas A&M board of regents gave the first OK to make Welsh’s interim title as president a permanent one, voting unanimously to name him the sole finalist for the positio





🏆 415. ExpressNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas A&M University to Name Mark Welsh III as Sole Finalist for PresidentTexas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will recommend Mark Welsh III as the sole finalist for the position of President at Texas A&M University.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »

Texas Proposition 5 2023 would create the Texas University FundTexas Prop 5 is a constitutional amendment that would create the Texas University Fund for four university systems.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »

Proposition 5 on Texas ballot would create new endowment for ‘emerging’ research universitiesIf approved, the new fund would provide tens of millions of dollars to the University of Houston, Texas Tech, Texas State University and University of North Texas.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »

Proposition 5 on Texas ballot would create new endowment for ‘emerging’ research universitiesIf approved, the new fund would provide tens of millions of dollars to the University of Houston, Texas Tech, Texas State University and University of North Texas.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »

Proposition 5 would create new Texas university research fundIf approved, the new fund would provide tens of millions of dollars to the University of Houston, Texas Tech, Texas State University and University of North Texas.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »

University of Louisiana System's board appoints Grambling State's leader as new presidentThe board that runs the University of Louisiana System has unanimously appointed Grambling State University President Rick Gallot as its next leader. During a special meeting Thursday, the system’s Board of Supervisors said Gallot will succeed Dr.

Source: AP - 🏆 415. / 22,68 Read more »