Texas A&M Corpus Christi student missing after last seen on doorbell video playing with new dog

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD), Caleb Harris , 22, was last seen on doorbell video playing with his new dog along with a friend and roommate at about 1 a.m. on March 4. The Texas A&M Corpus Christi student then ordered UberEats for lunch, investigators said, and took his dog out for another walk. Caleb’s family says the 21-year-old sent a Snapchat video to his sister at about 2:45 a.m. According to police, he also sent a Snapchat photo to a friend at around 3 a.m.
The picture showed a small bridge over a drainage ditch near the entrance of the apartment complex. Just before 3:15 a.m., Caleb’s phone either died or was turned off. His dog, keys and wallet were left at the apartment. However, Caleb hasn’t been seen since, police said. Caleb's phone is missing too. “I feel strongly that he was taken, but I still feel strongly that we will find him,” said Caleb’s mother, Becky Harris. On Thursday, two cities more than 100 miles apart were connected in prayer
Caleb Harris Texas A&M Corpus Christi Missing Person Doorbell Video New Dog
