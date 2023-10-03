Texas 18-year-old on the run, considered 'armed and dangerous' after allegedly shooting juvenile in face

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.after authorities say he shot a juvenile in the face on Sunday.Ayden Stephen Blair opened fire just before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive, thesaid Monday. Watauga is a suburb of Fort Worth in Tarrant County.

Ayden Stephen Blair opened fire just before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive, thesaid Monday. Watauga is a suburb of Fort Worth in Tarrant County. The juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face and rushed to a hospital for treatment. No update on the juvenile’s condition was immediately available.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area but found no sign of Blair. Ayden Stephen Blair, 18, is considered"armed and dangerous" as he remains at large after shooting a juvenile in the face on Sunday evening, authorities said.and should be considered"armed and dangerous," police said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

18-year-old wanted in shooting of juvenile in the face in North Texas, police sayAyden Stephen Blair faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police news release.

Another North Texas Gen Z candidate makes run for Texas legislatureTsion Amare is part of a growing group of candidates in their 20s trying to win public office in Texas.

Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislationActress and disability rights advocate Selma Blair has helped President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.”

Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislationActor and disability rights advocate Selma Blair has helped President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.”

Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislationActress and disability rights advocate Selma Blair has helped President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.”

Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislationActor and disability rights advocate Selma Blair has helped President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.”.

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.after authorities say he shot a juvenile in the face on Sunday.

Ayden Stephen Blair opened fire just before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive, thesaid Monday. Watauga is a suburb of Fort Worth in Tarrant County.

The juvenile victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face and rushed to a hospital for treatment. No update on the juvenile’s condition was immediately available.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area but found no sign of Blair.

Ayden Stephen Blair, 18, is considered"armed and dangerous" as he remains at large after shooting a juvenile in the face on Sunday evening, authorities said.and should be considered"armed and dangerous," police said.

Ayden Stephen Blair is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence causing serious bodily injury, Watauga police said. It was unclear how Blair and the victim are related.