Texans Hope for Good Weather for Total Solar Eclipse

Those who've flocked to Texas 's total solar eclipse zone hope weather cooperates. The sun was mostly shining Sunday over Killeen and adjoining cities. Some of those filling hotels and short-term rentals also attended events like the “Spring Into The Eclipse” festival. Making memories is something that brought Justin Rangel and his family to the area from north of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Businesses like Chic French Bakery latched onto the eclipse craze and have steadily sold lunar-related treats

