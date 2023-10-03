The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

This marked just the third season since the 1970 merger when at least five rookie quarterbacks started in the same week this early in the season, with it also happening in 2012 and 2021.

Stroud joined Brock Purdy and Joshua Dobbs as the only quarterbacks this season to start all four games and not throw an interception. It hasn’t been as easy for the four other rookie quarterbacks with Young ranking in the bottom five in passer rating and yards per attempt and O’Connell and Thompson-Robinson looking overmatched in their first starts.on Sunday for their third straight win by at least 28 points. That is tied for the longest streak of wins by that many points in the Super Bowl era.

Mack also had five sacks in a game in 2015 for the Raiders against Denver, joining Thomas as the only players with two games with at least five sacks. It was the sixth time since 1982 that a team had four players record multiple sacks in the same game. It last happened in 1987 for Dallas against the New York Jets in a game featuring replacement players.The Denver Broncos have been known for some dominating defenses over their history from the Orange Crush unit from the 1970s to the dominant squad that won a Super Bowl in the 2015 season. headtopics.com

While much of the damage was done in Miami’s 70-point outburst in Week 3, the Broncos weren’t much better at the start of this past week’s game against Chicago. Denver got two takeaways in the second half to rally from a 21-point deficit in the second half to win 31-28, matching the largest blown lead in Bears history.

Read more:

AP »

Texans' C.J. Stroud is making the NFL Draft's cognition test warnings look foolishFour games into the NFL season, C.J. Stroud's draft assessment of himself has been the only thing more accurate than his completion percentage, more unblemished than his touchdown-to-interception ratio, and more impressive than the Houston Texans' sudden resurrection in the AFC South.

Texans' C.J. Stroud is making the NFL Draft's cognition test warnings look foolishFour games into the NFL season, C.J. Stroud's draft assessment of himself has been the only thing more accurate than his completion percentage, more unblemished than his touchdown-to-interception ratio, and more impressive than the Houston Texans' sudden resurrection in the AFC South.

C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson headline Dave Helman's NFL Rookie QB watchDave Helman sits down to discuss the five rookie QBs that played in week four of the 2023 NFL season. Is C.J. Stroud PROVING he's the best QB so far? Did Anthony Richardson impress against the Rams' defense? How did Aidan O'Connell in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers? How did Bryce Young do against the Vikings? Check out everything Helman said here!

Rookie QB tracker: C.J. Stroud excels, Aidan O'Connell makes debutNFL Week 4 saw Aidan O'Connell become the latest rookie quarterback to start this season, while Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson returned after missing Week 3 with injuries.

Show Off Your True Texans Spirit with FOCO’s Brand New Snoopy Texans BobbleheadsShow Off Your True Texans Spirit with FOCO’s Brand New Snoopy Texans Bobbleheads

C.J. Stroud’s having NFL start that Ohio State football desparately needed: Buckeye BreakfastC.J. Stroud is off to a historic start with the Houston Texans and it's helping Ohio State make its case as 'Quarterback U.'