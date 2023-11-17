Texans Aim for Third Consecutive Win against Cardinals

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will look to notch their third win in a row, with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town. The Cardinals are, by record (2-8 on the season), one of the worst teams in the NFL, and yet the spread on the game has hovered around a meager four or five points all week, with the Texans obviously favored. Keep in mind, these two teams were supposed to be mirror images of one another.

When the Texans hipped off their first round pick to the Cardinals to move up and grab Will Anderson in the draft, the experts around the league thought the Cardinals would have the top two picks in 2024, their own pick and the Texans' pick. The Cardinals have largely held up their end of that bargain, as their 2-8 record has them near the bottom of the league. The Texans are 5-4, and would be in the playoffs, if the season ended toda





🏆 27. HoustonPress » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks-Cardinals preview: Can Seattle contain Arizona’s rookie sensation?Seattle is heavily favored against Arizona, but there’s a rookie receiver emerging down in the desert.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

How to Watch Today's Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Online: Start Time, Live StreamThe Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks square off today in Week 7. Here's how to watch the game live.

Source: etnow - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

NFC showdown: How to watch today's Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks gameIt's going to be tough for the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Seattle Seahawks at home, but this Cardinals squad is full of surpises.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks - October 22, 2023Seahawks play host to Cardinals and their 3-game losing streak

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks FREE LIVE STREAM (10/22/23): Watch NFL Week 7 onlineThe Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, meet the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in a regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 (10/22/23) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Arizona Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks, 20-10How many wins for the Arizona Cardinals when Kyler Murray returns? How many records can the Miami Dolphins offense break?

Source: 12News - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »