Testing the 2025 Volvo EX30 on a Frozen Lake

The irony of testing the new 2025 Volvo EX30 on a frozen lake mere miles south of the Arctic Circle is about as strong as the nonstop snow whipping my face upon exiting the sumptuously warm haven that is this little crossover’s colorful interior. Chances are, very few EX30 buyers in the United States will find themselves in such extreme conditions that studded winter tires become a non-negotiable item.

But hey, when the opportunity arises to put what is arguably one of the most exciting new EVs introduced in the past year through the sort of ice driving Volvo does while testing on the company’s Swedish home turf, the only reasonable answer is, “Yes, please.” Why’s the EX30 so exciting? There are 36,245 reasons why. Most new EVs are inarguably expensive propositions, but with a starting (and startling) price of just $36,245, the EX30 aims to buck that tren

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



therealautoblog / 🏆 528. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2025 Toyota 4Runner, 2025 Audi Q7, 2025 Volvo EX30: The Week In ReverseThe 2025 Toyota 4Runner received a teaser, the 2025 Audi Q7 received a fresh face, and we drove the 2025 Volvo EX30. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The teaser campaign for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner kicked off. Toyota posted an image revealing part of the iconic SUV's new design.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive Review: This Is Why Volvo Brought Back RWDVolvo's EX30 is helping the brand usher in a return to rear-wheel drive because it works better on snow and ice than you'd expect.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive: Sliding through Sweden in Volvo's charming new EVGet in-depth info on the 2025 Volvo EX30 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 review: Fun-sized hatch heats up EV watersAn ice drive in the Volvo EX30 highlighted the premium powertrain in a small package.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

The 2025 Volvo EX30 Helps Us Learn the Scandinavian FlickWe practiced the popular rally-car trick with Volvo's new electric hatchback on a frozen lake called Björnträsket—what could be more Swedish than that?

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53, 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: Today's Car NewsThe redesigned AMG E 53, the Taycan's new flagship, and an updated Rolls-Royce Ghost all made headlines today.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »