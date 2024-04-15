Test Your Connections with Word Grid Puzzles

, you’re presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by figuring out the links between them. The groups could be things like horror movie franchises, a type of verb or rappers.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to figure out, blue and green fall in the middle, and the purple group is typically the hardest one to deduce. The purple group often involves wordplay, so bear that in mind.One Of The Best Spy Shows Ever Made Lands On Netflix Today For The Very First Time

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some hints, and, if you’re really struggling, today’sGreen group — bit of journalism Purple group — theater sections

Word Grid Puzzle Connections Categories Challenge Shuffle Color Coded Spy Shows Netflix

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Multitarget FIT Test Improves Early Detection of Colorectal CancerA new multitarget FIT test has been developed to improve early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC). This test uses antibodies to test for hemoglobin in stool samples, as well as additional DNA, RNA, or protein biomarkers associated with CRC. Compared to the standard FIT test, the multitarget FIT test is better at detecting traces of blood in the stool, leading to more instances of CRC or other advanced lesions being uncovered. However, the DNA test also often leads to more false-positive findings.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

NYT Connections: hints and answers for Tuesday, March 26Connections is the new puzzle game from the New York Times, and it can be quite difficult. If you need a hand with solving today's puzzle, we're here to help.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Temple LB Jordan Magee continues building connections with NFL teams at Owls’ pro dayMagee had a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine and is drawing interest from NFL teams ahead of the next month's draft.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Tuesday, March 26I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Dick Wolf TV Shows: Biggest, Best Crossover ConnectionsA breakdown of the biggest actors in the Dick Wolf universe who had major crossover roles over the years — ‘Law & Order’ stars and more

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

NYT Connections: hints and answers for Monday, March 25Connections is the new puzzle game from the New York Times, and it can be quite difficult. If you need a hand with solving today's puzzle, we're here to help.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »