Tesla workers faced slurs, racist graffiti and retaliation, federal suit says

, when the state’s workplace regulator sued Tesla over similar claims of racial discrimination and harassment.According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, since at least 2015, Black employees at the Fremont facility “have routinely endured racial abuse, pervasive stereotyping, and hostility as well as epithets such as variations of the N-word, ‘monkey,’ ‘boy,’ and ‘black b*tch.’”

"Slurs were used casually and openly in high-traffic areas and at worker hubs. Black employees regularly encountered graffiti, including variations of the N-word, swastikas, threats, and nooses, on desks and other equipment, in bathroom stalls, within elevators, and even on new vehicles rolling off the production line," the EEOC said in a press release announcing the suit.

The agency added that employees who objected to the hostility were terminated, transferred or had their job duties changed.

“Every employee deserves to have their civil rights respected, and no worker should endure the kind of shameful racial bigotry our investigation revealed,” EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows said in a statement.Tesla’s Fremont site is the company’s first manufacturing facility, and where it continues to produce the company’s Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. Tesla has since grown to include facilities in Nevada, Texas, New York, Shanghai and Berlin.

The lawsuit is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The government seeks compensatory and punitive damages, back pay for the affected workers and measures to reform Tesla’s employment practices.

“When you let a standard slip, you’ve set a new standard. Determining that prolific racial slurs do not merit serious discipline and failing to correct harassing conduct sends an entirely wrong message to employees,” said EEOC San Francisco District Office Director Nancy Sienko. “It also violates an employer’s legal responsibility to act swiftly and effectively to stop race-based harassment.”