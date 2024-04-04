Tesla to Scout Locations for $2-3 Billion EV Plant in India

Tesla will send a team to India this month to scout locations for an EV plant, estimated to be worth $2 billion to $3 billion. The team will focus on the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, which already have automotive hubs.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla to explore locations in India for $3 billion EV factory, FT reportsThe report said that the Tesla team would focus on the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu states that already have automotive hubs.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

'Dedicated' scout sells her 100,000th box of Girl Scout cookies in ChicagoBristol Sjostrom's mother says the 12-year-old spends 12 to 14 hours a day going from door-to-door selling the cookies and uses the profits to give back to first responders.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

In big win for Tesla, India to lower EV import tax if $500 million investedIndia on Friday lowered import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers that commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years, bolstering Tesla's plans for the market.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Tesla’s Official India Entry Almost Confirmed Under New EV PolicyIndia's Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced a new EV policy that would spur international investment in the local market.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Tesla’s Official India Entry Almost Confirmed Under New EV PolicyIndia's Ministry of Heavy Industries has announced a new EV policy that would spur international investment in the local market.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Fast-Growing Burger Chain Plans to Open 65 New Locations This YearYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »