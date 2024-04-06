Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi Product on August 8, Says Elon Musk

Tesla will reveal its robotaxi product on Aug. 8, CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post. Musk has spoken about the robotaxi project for years, and it could represent a major new business for the carmaker as investors grow wary of the company during a period of slowing growth. In 2015, Elon Musk told shareholders that Tesla 's cars would achieve 'full autonomy' within three years.

In 2016, he said Tesla would able to send one of its cars on a cross-country drive without requiring any human intervention by the end of the following year. Tesla still has yet to deliver a robotaxi, autonomous vehicle or technology that can turn its cars into 'level 3' automated vehicles

Tesla Robotaxi Elon Musk Autonomous Vehicle Level 3 Technology

