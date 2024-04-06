Tesla will reveal its long-promised robotaxi on August 8th, Elon Musk just posted on X. The forthcoming autonomous vehicle is said to be built on Tesla ’s next-generation vehicle platform. The announcement came on the same day that Reuters reported that the company had canceled its plans to build a more affordably priced electric vehicle , said to be in the range of $25,000.

Musk reportedly told employees that instead of building a mass-market EV, he wanted to focus completely on an autonomous vehicle that would make other vehicles obsolete. Musk has long teased the possibility of a Tesla robotaxi, even showing off a completely covered vehicle during a 2023 event unveiling the company’s third Master Plan. Years earlier, he speculated that Tesla owners would be able to earn revenue from their autonomous cars by sending them out to pick up and drop off passengers. This would be the so-called “Tesla Network,” as described in Musk’s Master Plan Part Deu

Tesla Robotaxi Autonomous Vehicle Electric Vehicle Elon Musk Tesla Network

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Robotaxi Reveal Coming August 8thClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi on August 8th, 2024, Elon Musk TweetsElon Musk announces that Tesla will unveil a robotaxi on August 8th, 2024, following the release of Full Self Driving (Supervised) version 12.3.3. The author shares their recent experience testing the FSD system and highlights its improvements while acknowledging some remaining issues.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal its robotaxi on August 8thTesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would reveal its long-promised robotaxi on August 8th. But the company’s self-driving promises have often failed to match reality.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Elon Musk Says Tesla Robotaxi Will Be Revealed On August 8, 2024The long-awaited Tesla Robotaxi will be revealed on August 8, 2024, Elon Musk said today on his social media platform.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing TweetElon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again captured attention of cryptocurrency community

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

DOGE Price Skyrockets as Musk Breaks Silence on Dogecoin for Tesla PaymentsDogecoin (DOGE) sees meteoric rise as Elon Musk hints at potential Tesla payments

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »