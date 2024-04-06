Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi on August 8th, 2024, Elon Musk Tweets

Well, this one is sure to stir discussion threads across the internet again. On the back of drooping Tesla sales but also the wide release of Full Self Driving (Supervised) version 12.3.3, Elon Musk has tweeted that Tesla will have a robotaxi reveal on August 8th, 2024.First of all, I have tested FSD a bit recently — version 12.3.1 a little bit on a road trip to Miami and back, and version 12.3.3 yesterday around town with David Havasi and another colleague with the FSD suite.

Overall, the system ismore natural, and thus much better. It is impressive, and as David said, this is what we were expecting we were getting a few years ago when we were finally able to download an early version of the system for city streets. However, there are still some problems popping up. I’ll write much more about this once some videos we recorded are edited and published

