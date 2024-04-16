Tesla to Lay Off Over 10% of Global Workforce Amid Falling Sales and Price War for EVs

is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce , an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles .
Scott Acheychek, CEO of Rex Shares - which manages ETFs with high exposure to Tesla stock - described the headcount reductions as strategic, but Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors, deemed the departures of the senior executives as "the larger negative signal today" that Tesla's growth was in trouble.
"As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally," it said. Reuters also reported on April 5 that Tesla would shift its focus to self-driving robotaxis built on the same small-car platform. Musk posted on X that evening: "Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8," with no further details.
The EV maker has been slow to refresh its aging models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China, the world's largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models.briefly overtook the U.S. company as the world's largest EV maker in the fourth quarter, and new entrant Xiaomi
Tesla Layoff Global Workforce Falling Sales Price War Electric Vehicles Evs Reorganization Streamlining CEO Elon Musk Senior Leaders Departure Headcount Competition
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »