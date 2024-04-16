Tesla to Lay Off Over 10% of Employees Amid Sales Slump

Tesla plans to lay off more than 10% of its employees, multiple news outlets report, as the electric vehicle maker continues to struggle through a sharp sales slump . Tesla had 140,473 employees as of December 2023, which means at least 14,000 could be out of a job by the end of this year. News of the layoffs was first reported by electric vehicle website Electrek. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch.
'As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,' the memo read.
Tesla Layoff Employees Sales Slump Job Losses
