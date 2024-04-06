Tesla to Introduce Robotaxi This Year, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will introduce a Robotaxi this year, addressing escalating safety concerns impacting the adoption of self-driving vehicles. The billionaire boss of the electric car maker did not provide details, saying only in his post on X that the ' Tesla Robotaxi unveil' will come on August 8. Tesla shares rose more than three percent in after-market trades following the post, after finishing the day down.

Musk has long boasted of the work Tesla is doing on its systems for electric cars to drive themselves. Robotaxi is being dubbed as an autonomous vehicle poised to gradually render traditional vehicles obsolete

Tesla Robotaxi Autonomous Vehicle Self-Driving Elon Musk

