Tesla to Introduce Innovative Manufacturing Approach for $25,000 Electric Vehicle

Small teams will assemble key components before these parts are combined in the final assembly. Analysts say the new way of building a car could reduce manufacturing footprints by over 40%. Most mass-market cars still use the traditional assembly line pioneered by Henry Ford in 1913. Tesla 's highly anticipated $25,000 electric vehicle won't just be its most affordable model yet; it's poised to introduce an innovative manufacturing approach that could dramatically slash costs.

The automaker refers to its new manufacturing approach as the 'unboxed' method. Instead of relying on a conventional assembly line, Tesla intends to deploy small teams of workers to simultaneously assemble different key components of the vehicle, which will then be integrated during final assembl

