Tesla Takes Risky Bet on Robotaxis, Cancels Low-Cost Car

Tesla is taking a risky bet by shifting its efforts on its small-car vehicle platform to robotaxis, as the successful introduction of self-driving vehicles is still far in the future and faces engineering and regulatory challenges. Reuters reported that Tesla has canceled its planned low-cost car and will focus on developing self-driving robotaxis instead. Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla , denied the report and accused Reuters of lying.

The timeline for developing self-driving vehicles has not been disclosed by Tesla

Tesla Robotaxis Self-Driving Vehicles Low-Cost Car Elon Musk Reuters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s risky bet in OhioIn today’s edition … Border security deadlock heightens risk of government shutdown … Some voters are in denial about a dreaded Biden-Trump rematch.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrat, calls Donald Trump selling $60 Bibles a 'risky bet'Sen. Raphael Warnock on Sunday whacked presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's latest venture: $60 Bibles.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Trump Media is a risky bet, whether you love it or hate itTrump Media’s trading debut this week gave Donald Trump’s biggest fans a way to show their support with their wallets, albeit in a seriously risky way that few financial advisers would endorse.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Get Generous Bet and Bonus Bets with ESPN BET Promo CodeAction Network is the official betting partner of the New York Post, offering a generous bet and bonus bets in 17 states. ESPN BET provides a variety of markets for sports betting, including March Madness, NHL, and NBA. Users can sign up with the ESPN BET promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, there is a deposit match promotion available in all 17 states, offering a 200 percent match with a $500 cap. Terms and conditions apply.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

North Carolina bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $200 or $1K First Bet Safety NetNorth Carolina bet365 Bonus Code: To celebrate the launch of North Carolina sports betting, bet365 is offering $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 or a $1K first-bet safety net.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

bet365 bonus code NYPNEWS: $150 bet/get ($200 in NC) or $1K bet insuranceYou can use the bet365 bonus code NYPNEWS to unlock either a bet insurance offer or a bet and get in 10 states.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »