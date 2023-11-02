Tesla Sends Massive Shipments of New Model 3 Highland to Europe

In the last week or so, massive shipments of the Tesla Model 3 Highland have reached Europe. Tesla has unloaded vehicle transport vessels at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, and the Port of Barcelona, Spain., a total of 2,899 Tesla Model 3s were registered in Europe last month (September), while the number has dropped this month with 980 units so far (October 29 at the time of writing).

So, massive shipments of the new Tesla Model 3 Highland have been unloaded at multiple European ports in recent weeks. Tesla enthusiast accounts tracking these developments on the ground like @LucWaterlot, @mortenlund89 and others on X (Twitter) have been reporting the deliveries to Europe.

The following footage shows a ship unloading new Tesla Model 3 Highland EVs from a vessel that embarked from Shanghai, China, and anchored in Barcelona, Spain.The number of Tesla Model 3s at the Port of Zeebrugge has become so large that Tesla has started moving them by train in Belgium and to other countries in Europe. Actually, the first train loaded with the Highland Model 3 cars left the Belgian port on October 29.

Tesla is delivering the new Highland Model 3 with two different tires according to the wheel size. We covered the available wheels in our Tesla Model 3 Highland details specs post earlier. For the 18″ Photon Wheels, Tesla is shipping Model 3 Highland cars with the factory-installed Michelin e-Primacy tires with the 235/45R18 98V specs. 19″ Nova Wheels on a Tesla Model 3 Highland come with Hankook tires with the 235/40R19 96W specification.

