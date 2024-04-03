Tesla Sales Slump in First Quarter

As you’ve surely seen by now, Tesla sales slumped a lot in the first quarter. In fact, I think it’s fair to say they crashed. The following charts will visualize that for you, and if you’re a Tesla fan (or shareholder), you have to admit they’re a little scary.
After sharing and briefly commenting on each of the charts, I’ll return to the broader discussion we and others have been having for the past 6 months or so — or, genuinely, since before the first Model S was delivered in 2012! (Wow, it’s hard to believe that was 12 years ago — I remember it like it was last month. But that sentiment is also part of the story and discussion today.) First of all, yes, there’s the dip, or crash. It was the lowest sales quarter since the third quarter of 2022. But the question is whether it’s more like the 2nd quarter of 2022 and we’re going to see a long and big rise now, or its own thing and the future is not so ros
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Tesla sales fall 9% in first quarter, missing Wall Street expectationsDeliveries fell 9% from January through March, missing Wall Street expectations. The Austin-based company is having a “nightmare quarter,” an analyst says.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »