Tesla Sales Slump in First Quarter

As you’ve surely seen by now, Tesla sales slumped a lot in the first quarter. In fact, I think it’s fair to say they crashed. The following charts will visualize that for you, and if you’re a Tesla fan (or shareholder), you have to admit they’re a little scary.

After sharing and briefly commenting on each of the charts, I’ll return to the broader discussion we and others have been having for the past 6 months or so — or, genuinely, since before the first Model S was delivered in 2012! (Wow, it’s hard to believe that was 12 years ago — I remember it like it was last month. But that sentiment is also part of the story and discussion today.) First of all, yes, there’s the dip, or crash. It was the lowest sales quarter since the third quarter of 2022. But the question is whether it’s more like the 2nd quarter of 2022 and we’re going to see a long and big rise now, or its own thing and the future is not so ros

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Just Announced Its First Sales Drop in YearsTesla announced it delivered 383,000 EVs during the first quarter of 2024, which was 8.5 percent less than it moved during the same period last year.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Tesla Reports First Year-Over-Year Sales Drop Since PandemicTesla Inc. announced its first year-over-year sales drop since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with deliveries falling short of analysts' estimates. The company handed over 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, significantly below the average estimate of 449,080. Tesla's stock fell 5.5% in response to the news. The decline in volume was attributed to the early production ramp of the updated Model 3, shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict, and an arson attack at the Berlin factory. The main concern now is consumer demand.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Tesla sales fall 9% in first quarter, missing Wall Street expectationsDeliveries fell 9% from January through March, missing Wall Street expectations. The Austin-based company is having a “nightmare quarter,” an analyst says.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Tesla’s year-over-year sales dropped for the first time since 2020Tesla posted that it had shipped fewer vehicles in the first quarter of 2024 than any quarter since 2022, its first year-over-year dip since 2020.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall 8.5% In First Quarterly Drop Since 2020, Retakes EV Leader CrownDespite the drop, Tesla outsold BYD's 300,114 Q1 deliveries, regaining the top spot in electric vehicle sales

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

US Offshore Wind Slump? What Offshore Wind Slump?Jones Act or not, the US firm Avangrid is aiming to re-launch two massive wind farms off the New England coast.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »