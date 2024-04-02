Tesla Sales Fall as Competition Increases and Price Cuts Fail to Attract Buyers

Tesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition in the electric vehicle market increased worldwide and price cuts the company enacted months ago failed to entice more buyers. The Austin, Texas, company owned by Elon Musk, said Tuesday it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, almost 9% below the 423,000 it sold during the same period last year. The company blamed the decline in part on phasing in an updated version of the Model 3 sedan at its Fremont, California factory.

Plant shutdowns due to shipping diversions in the Red Sea, and an arson attack that knocked out power to its German factory also caused fewer deliveries, it said. Last year, Tesla dramatically lowered prices by up to $20,000 for some models. In March, it temporarily knocked $1,000 off the Model Y, its top-selling vehicle. The reductions cut into the company's profit margins, which spooked investors

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla gets tagged with once-unthinkable analyst prediction: Sales will fallTesla Inc. is no longer a red-hot growth stock. CEO Elon Musk has said as much. But even by that new standard, the grim sales prediction from a key Tesla analyst is still shocking.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall 8.5% In First Quarterly Drop Since 2020, Retakes EV Leader CrownDespite the drop, Tesla outsold BYD's 300,114 Q1 deliveries, regaining the top spot in electric vehicle sales

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Tesla sales fall 9% in first quarter, missing Wall Street expectationsDeliveries fell 9% from January through March, missing Wall Street expectations. The Austin-based company is having a “nightmare quarter,” an analyst says.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall as Competition Increases and EV Demand SlowsTesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to draw more buyers. The company delivered 386,810 vehicles, almost 9% below the same quarter of last year and well below Wall Street expectations. The decline was attributed to various factors including the introduction of an updated Model 3, plant shutdowns, and an arson attack.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall as Competition Increases and EV Demand SlowsTesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to draw more buyers.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Tesla 1Q sales fall nearly 9% as competition heats up and demand for electric vehicles slowsTesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to draw more buyers. The Austin, Texas, company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, almost 9% below the 423,000 it sold in the same quarter of last year.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »