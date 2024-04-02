Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Decline for the First Time Since the Pandemic

Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown for sale at a Tesla facility in Long Beach, California, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blakewas supposed to become the market. The Cybertruck maker as recently as 2022 anticipated 50% annual growth in auto sales until reaching 20 million, twice as many as world-leader Toyota Motor, but that’s small consolation after a 9% decline in quarterly vehicle deliveries from a year earlier. At nearly 387,000, they also fell 15% short of what analysts had forecast.

There’s no silver lining either. The decline in customer deliveries is the first for Tesla since the pandemic struck in early 2020. Production also dropped for the first time since then. Constrained factories aren’t the problem: Tesla churned out roughly 12% more cars than it sold, the widest gap – again – in four years.Some of this disappointment was inevitable. Displacing combustion-engines has been a tortuous task. U.S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Reuters / 🏆 2. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Falls Short of Q1 2024 Vehicle DeliveriesTesla delivered 386,810 vehicles this quarter, falling short of its fourth quarter 2023 deliveries by nearly 100,000 and marking a year-over-year sales drop from Q1 2023’s 422,875 vehicles.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Tesla Q1 Deliveries Fall Short of ExpectationsTesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries fell 8.5% from the previous year, missing analysts' expectations.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

First analyst reactions arrive as Tesla stock sinks on Q1 deliveries missFirst analyst reactions arrive as Tesla stock sinks on Q1 deliveries miss

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Elon Musk Allegedly Mandates FSD Installation And Demo At New Tesla DeliveriesNorth American customers can expect FSD 12.3.1 already installed on their cars and to see it in action before delivery is completed

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Tesla stock slides on big deliveries shortfallDeliveries for Elon Musk's Tesla missed the mark during the first quarter in what is the latest headwind for electric-vehicle demand and shares of the largest automaker by market value.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Tesla Q1 2024 Deliveries Fall Short of ProjectionsTesla delivered 433,371 vehicles in Q1 2024, a YoY sales drop and below projections. Factory closures and shipping disruptions were cited as contributing factors.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »